Fleet Exercise 250 | Multilateral Company Live-Fire Range

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division and Spanish marines conduct a bilateral live-fire company attack during Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 19, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 08:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012226
|VIRIN:
|260619-M-MB805-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111797959
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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