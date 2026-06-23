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    B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Refuels At RAAF Base Amberley

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    AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings  

    509th Bomb Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct hot-pit refueling operations for a B-2 Spirit aircraft as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2026. During the BTF deployment the B-2 operated alongside Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) aircraft as part of Exercise Diamond Storm. This activity is valuable as part of efforts to support collective deterrence in the region – deepening advanced air-to-air integration between the Australian Defence Force and United States air elements to enable the two countries to operate together seamlessly. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 20:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012224
    VIRIN: 260611-F-XP318-1001
    Filename: DOD_111797948
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Refuels At RAAF Base Amberley, by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Australia
    B-2 Spirit
    Bomber Task Force
    DIAMOND STORM
    PACAF

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