B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Refuels At RAAF Base Amberley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012224" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct hot-pit refueling operations for a B-2 Spirit aircraft as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2026. During the BTF deployment the B-2 operated alongside Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) aircraft as part of Exercise Diamond Storm. This activity is valuable as part of efforts to support collective deterrence in the region – deepening advanced air-to-air integration between the Australian Defence Force and United States air elements to enable the two countries to operate together seamlessly. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)