U.S. Airmen assigned to the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct hot-pit refueling operations for a B-2 Spirit aircraft as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2026. During the BTF deployment the B-2 operated alongside Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) aircraft as part of Exercise Diamond Storm. This activity is valuable as part of efforts to support collective deterrence in the region – deepening advanced air-to-air integration between the Australian Defence Force and United States air elements to enable the two countries to operate together seamlessly. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 20:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012224
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-XP318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111797948
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Refuels At RAAF Base Amberley, by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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