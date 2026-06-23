Weather dictates the battlefield. Here at Camp Zama, the 1st Combat Weather Squadron delivers the 24/7 tactical weather intelligence U.S. Army Japan relies on. Though headquartered out of Washington, these Airmen are fully integrated in Japan — briefing pilots, issuing vital installation warnings, and ensuring aviation safety. They don’t just report the weather, they enable the joint mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 00:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012221
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-CV036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111797900
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Weather Warriors No Graphics Version, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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