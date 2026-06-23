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    Camp Zama Weather Warriors

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    JAPAN

    06.16.2026

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    Weather dictates the battlefield. Here at Camp Zama, the 1st Combat Weather Squadron delivers the 24/7 tactical weather intelligence U.S. Army Japan relies on. Though headquartered out of Washington, these Airmen are fully integrated in Japan — briefing pilots, issuing vital installation warnings, and ensuring aviation safety. They don’t just report the weather, they enable the joint mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 00:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012220
    VIRIN: 260617-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111797899
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Zama Weather Warriors, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Weather Squadron
    Weather Airman
    Weather Squadrons
    weather

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