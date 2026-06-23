Package: Aerial of Idaho Potato Farmer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012213" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Randy Grant farms in Eden, Idaho. He enrolled in the Farmer Bridge Assistance Program (FBA) in which USDA provided $11 billion to eligible row crop producers in response to temporary trade market disruptions and increased production costs. He also enrolled in the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers Program (ASCF), with his specialty crop being potatoes. USDA provided $1.625 billion to specialty crop producers for the 2026 growing season as an extension of the FBA program.



In this clip: Aerial footage of Randy walking through one of his potato fields.



6/16/2026 footage by USDA/Kirsten Strough