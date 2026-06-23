Randy Grant farms in Eden, Idaho. He enrolled in the Farmer Bridge Assistance Program (FBA) in which USDA provided $11 billion to eligible row crop producers in response to temporary trade market disruptions and increased production costs. He also enrolled in the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers Program (ASCF), with his specialty crop being potatoes. USDA provided $1.625 billion to specialty crop producers for the 2026 growing season as an extension of the FBA program.
In this clip: One of Randy's employees operates a tractor through one of his corn fields.
6/16/2026 footage by USDA/Kirsten Strough
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 19:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012209
|VIRIN:
|260616-P-UI255-7631
|Filename:
|DOD_111797808
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|EDEN, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Package: Tractor in Idaho Corn Field, by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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