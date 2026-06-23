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    Package: Tractor in Idaho Corn Field

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    EDEN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Kirsten Strough 

    Farm Service Agency

    Randy Grant farms in Eden, Idaho. He enrolled in the Farmer Bridge Assistance Program (FBA) in which USDA provided $11 billion to eligible row crop producers in response to temporary trade market disruptions and increased production costs. He also enrolled in the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers Program (ASCF), with his specialty crop being potatoes. USDA provided $1.625 billion to specialty crop producers for the 2026 growing season as an extension of the FBA program.

    In this clip: One of Randy's employees operates a tractor through one of his corn fields.

    6/16/2026 footage by USDA/Kirsten Strough

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 19:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012209
    VIRIN: 260616-P-UI255-7631
    Filename: DOD_111797808
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: EDEN, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Package: Tractor in Idaho Corn Field, by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    farmer
    tractor
    corn field
    Corn
    Agriculture
    farm

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