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    B-Roll: USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) arrives at Pearl Harbor in support of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Erik Melgar 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Onlookers welcome Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as it arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, June 23, 2026. Thirty-one nations, more than 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erik Melgar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 18:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012202
    VIRIN: 260623-N-XX200-1001
    Filename: DOD_111797720
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) arrives at Pearl Harbor in support of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, by PO1 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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