"We Are Warfighters” is a multimedia campaign that shines a spotlight on military and civilian Guardians across Space Systems Command (SSC), showcasing how the work of each member at every level of SSC contributes to Warfighter lethality. Episode 7 of the series features a profile of Capt. George Eberwine (SYD 89/Space Safari).
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 20:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012198
|VIRIN:
|260624-X-SU850-6806
|Filename:
|DOD_111797593
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, We Are Warfighters Video Series: Episode 7 - Capt. George Eberwine, by Jason Slawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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