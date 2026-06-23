A drone captures aerial footage circling Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Artillery and University of Texas at El Paso football players as they assemble at the summit of Mt. Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, N.M., June 24, 2026. The continuous panning shot provides a 360‑degree view of the athletes and Soldiers gathered at the peak, highlighting the high‑altitude setting and surrounding desert landscape during the community team‑building event. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012183
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-HF147-9408
|Filename:
|DOD_111797170
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|SUNLAND PARK, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UTEP football and 1AD DIVARTY gather atop Mt. Cristo Rey, by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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