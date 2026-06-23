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    UTEP football and 1AD DIVARTY gather atop Mt. Cristo Rey

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    SUNLAND PARK, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena 

    1st Armored Division

    A drone captures aerial footage circling Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Artillery and University of Texas at El Paso football players as they assemble at the summit of Mt. Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, N.M., June 24, 2026. The continuous panning shot provides a 360‑degree view of the athletes and Soldiers gathered at the peak, highlighting the high‑altitude setting and surrounding desert landscape during the community team‑building event. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012183
    VIRIN: 260624-A-HF147-9408
    Filename: DOD_111797170
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: SUNLAND PARK, NEW MEXICO, US

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    This work, UTEP football and 1AD DIVARTY gather atop Mt. Cristo Rey, by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #ironsoldiers #utepfootball #communitypartners #DIVARTY #motivation

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