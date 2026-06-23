UTEP football and 1AD DIVARTY gather atop Mt. Cristo Rey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012183" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A drone captures aerial footage circling Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Artillery and University of Texas at El Paso football players as they assemble at the summit of Mt. Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, N.M., June 24, 2026. The continuous panning shot provides a 360‑degree view of the athletes and Soldiers gathered at the peak, highlighting the high‑altitude setting and surrounding desert landscape during the community team‑building event. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)