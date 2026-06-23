Raider Report Ep. 141 | MSgt Release Party & ALS Class 26-D Graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012179" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This week on the Raider Report, the 17th Training Wing celebrated 15 technical sergeants who were selected to be promoted to master sergeant, and Airman Leadership School Class 26-D graduated at the Powell Event Center on June 18th. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)