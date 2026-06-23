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    Raider Report Ep. 141 | MSgt Release Party & ALS Class 26-D Graduation

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    This week on the Raider Report, the 17th Training Wing celebrated 15 technical sergeants who were selected to be promoted to master sergeant, and Airman Leadership School Class 26-D graduated at the Powell Event Center on June 18th. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 15:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1012179
    VIRIN: 260624-F-CK819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111797088
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Raider Report Ep. 141 | MSgt Release Party & ALS Class 26-D Graduation, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AETC
    ALS
    17th Training Wing
    MSgt release party

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