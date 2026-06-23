This week on the Raider Report, the 17th Training Wing celebrated 15 technical sergeants who were selected to be promoted to master sergeant, and Airman Leadership School Class 26-D graduated at the Powell Event Center on June 18th. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 15:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1012179
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-CK819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111797088
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report Ep. 141 | MSgt Release Party & ALS Class 26-D Graduation, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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