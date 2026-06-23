Fort Bliss Earns Top Army Honors as El Paso Recognized as Best Big City to Live In

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Fort Bliss has reached a historic milestone, earning recognition as the Best Garrison in the World and the Best Installation in the Army for the first time in the installation's history.



These prestigious honors reflect excellence in mission support, installation management, readiness, quality-of-life programs, and community partnerships. The achievement is a testament to the dedication of Soldiers, Army civilians, family members, and community stakeholders who work together each day to support the Army mission and strengthen the Fort Bliss community.



The recognition comes at a time when the region is also celebrating another notable accomplishment. El Paso was recently recognized as the Best Big City to Live In, further highlighting the strong partnership between the installation and the surrounding community. Together, these achievements demonstrate a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, service, and improving the quality of life for all who call the Borderland home.



To discuss the significance of these honors and what they mean for the future of the region, Col. Michael Soyka, Fort Bliss garrison commander, and Mayor Renard Johnson of the City of El Paso spoke with Crista Mack of Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs.



As one of the Army's premier power projection platforms, Fort Bliss continues to set the standard for readiness while benefiting from the support of a city known for its affordability, safety, vibrant culture, and strong community spirit.



Together, Fort Bliss and El Paso exemplify what can be accomplished through partnership—serving the nation while building a community where Soldiers, families, civilians, and residents can live, work, and thrive.