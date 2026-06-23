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    Royal New Zealand Navy Anzac-class frigate HMNZS Te Mana (F111) Arrives at Pearl Harbor for RIMPAC 2026

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    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Eaton 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Royal New Zealand Navy Anzac-class frigate HMNZS Te Mana (F111) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026, June 22, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Sarah C. Eaton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012176
    VIRIN: 260623-N-DE082-2001
    Filename: DOD_111796998
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Royal New Zealand Navy Anzac-class frigate HMNZS Te Mana (F111) Arrives at Pearl Harbor for RIMPAC 2026, by PO2 Sarah Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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