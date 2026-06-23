Mountainfest 2026 Softball Tournament

Soldiers from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) compete against Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division Artillery (DIVARTY), 10th Mountain Division (LI) during a softball tournament for Mountainfest June 24, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. Through physically demanding competitions held during Mountainfest, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers showcase the readiness, teamwork, and competitive fire that define the “Climb to Glory” spirit and make them the world’s most effective light infantry division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012158
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-ND131-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111796628
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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