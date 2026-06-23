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    Mountainfest 2026 Softball Tournament

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Spc. Isaiah Mount 

    10th Mountain Division

    Soldiers from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) compete against Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division Artillery (DIVARTY), 10th Mountain Division (LI) during a softball tournament for Mountainfest June 24, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. Through physically demanding competitions held during Mountainfest, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers showcase the readiness, teamwork, and competitive fire that define the “Climb to Glory” spirit and make them the world’s most effective light infantry division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012158
    VIRIN: 260624-A-ND131-2001
    Filename: DOD_111796628
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mountainfest 2026 Softball Tournament, by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mountainfest 2026, 10th Mountain Division, Climb to Glory!

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