Mountainfest 2026 Softball Tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012158" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) compete against Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division Artillery (DIVARTY), 10th Mountain Division (LI) during a softball tournament for Mountainfest June 24, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. Through physically demanding competitions held during Mountainfest, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers showcase the readiness, teamwork, and competitive fire that define the “Climb to Glory” spirit and make them the world’s most effective light infantry division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)