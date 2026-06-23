video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012156" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sailors and drivers participate in the Race the Base event during the NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)







Music Licensed through Epidemic Sound