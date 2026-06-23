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    RACE THE BASE

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    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Base Coronado

    Sailors and drivers participate in the Race the Base event during the NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)



    Music Licensed through Epidemic Sound

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 13:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012156
    VIRIN: 260621-N-VX022-3002
    Filename: DOD_111796605
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RACE THE BASE, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Nascar
    NavyxNASCAR, Navy 250, Naval Base Coronado

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