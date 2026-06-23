Sailors and drivers participate in the Race the Base event during the NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
Music Licensed through Epidemic Sound
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 13:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012156
|VIRIN:
|260621-N-VX022-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_111796605
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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