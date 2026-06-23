Senior Airman Andrew Puckett spotlight at exercise Amistad 2026

Senior Airman Andrew Puckett, a medic with the Arkansas Air National Guard’s 188th Medical Group is one of more than 20 Guard members from six states participating in exercise Amistad 2026, a health security cooperation, in Capiata, Paraguay, June 15-26. The Guard members, from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Utah, are providing care to Paraguayans while strengthening partnerships and regional health security. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)
Music licensed for use through an NGB Public Affairs subscription to Audio Network.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 13:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012155
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-TA175-7420
|Filename:
|DOD_111796583
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|ASUNCION, PY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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