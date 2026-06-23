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    Senior Airman Andrew Puckett spotlight at exercise Amistad 2026

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    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY

    06.23.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior Airman Andrew Puckett, a medic with the Arkansas Air National Guard’s 188th Medical Group is one of more than 20 Guard members from six states participating in exercise Amistad 2026, a health security cooperation, in Capiata, Paraguay, June 15-26. The Guard members, from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Utah, are providing care to Paraguayans while strengthening partnerships and regional health security. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)

    Music licensed for use through an NGB Public Affairs subscription to Audio Network.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012155
    VIRIN: 260623-A-TA175-7420
    Filename: DOD_111796583
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: ASUNCION, PY

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    This work, Senior Airman Andrew Puckett spotlight at exercise Amistad 2026, by MSG Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arkansas National Guard
    AMISTAD 26
    Amistad26

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