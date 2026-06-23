Senior Airman Andrew Puckett spotlight at exercise Amistad 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012155" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior Airman Andrew Puckett, a medic with the Arkansas Air National Guard’s 188th Medical Group is one of more than 20 Guard members from six states participating in exercise Amistad 2026, a health security cooperation, in Capiata, Paraguay, June 15-26. The Guard members, from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Utah, are providing care to Paraguayans while strengthening partnerships and regional health security. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)



Music licensed for use through an NGB Public Affairs subscription to Audio Network.