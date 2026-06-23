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    B-Roll of Guard medical teams providing care in Paraguay

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    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY

    06.23.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    B-Roll of National Guard members from six states are participating in exercise Amistad, a health security cooperation, in Capiata, Paraguay, June 15-26. The Guard members from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Utah are providing care to Paraguayans while strengthening partnerships and regional health security. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012154
    VIRIN: 260623-A-TA175-7685
    Filename: DOD_111796561
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: ASUNCION, PY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll of Guard medical teams providing care in Paraguay, by MSG Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Arkansas National Guard
    Arkansas
    AMISTAD 26
    Amistad26
    Amistad 2026

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