B-Roll of Guard medical teams providing care in Paraguay

B-Roll of National Guard members from six states are participating in exercise Amistad, a health security cooperation, in Capiata, Paraguay, June 15-26. The Guard members from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Utah are providing care to Paraguayans while strengthening partnerships and regional health security. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 13:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012154
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-TA175-7685
|Filename:
|DOD_111796561
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|ASUNCION, PY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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