NMCSD XO Executive Assistance Retires After 59 Years of Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012148" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Carol Devine, executive assistant to the executive officer at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), retires after 59 years of federal service, including 49 years at NMCSD, during a retirement ceremony at NMCSD, [DATE]. Throughout her career, Devine provided steadfast administrative leadership and continuity to generations of military and civilian leaders. The mission of NMCSD is to optimize health and enhance readiness. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. This video includes elements of AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DoD personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoD policies and guidance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus Stanley)