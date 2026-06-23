Carol Devine, executive assistant to the executive officer at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), retires after 59 years of federal service, including 49 years at NMCSD, during a retirement ceremony at NMCSD, [DATE]. Throughout her career, Devine provided steadfast administrative leadership and continuity to generations of military and civilian leaders. The mission of NMCSD is to optimize health and enhance readiness. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. This video includes elements of AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DoD personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoD policies and guidance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 12:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012148
|VIRIN:
|260624-N-MJ645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111796365
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCSD XO Executive Assistance Retires After 59 Years of Service, by PO1 Marcus Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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