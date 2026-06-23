(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th Fighter Wing Change of Command B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Thulin assumed command of the 325th Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, June 23, 2026, succeeding Col. Christian Bergtholdt. Presiding over the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, Fifteenth Air Force commander, reflected on the 325th Fighter Wing’s transition to an F-35A mission and its continued legacy of excellence in maintaining readiness and projecting combat airpower worldwide. He recognized the leadership of Col. Bergtholdt in advancing the wing’s mission effectiveness and combat capability, particularly through hurricane recovery efforts and continued growth of the F-35 mission. Behmer also praised the Airmen of the 325th Fighter Wing for their resilience, commitment to excellence and dedication to remaining lethal, agile and combat ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012144
    VIRIN: 260623-F-RP050-3403
    Filename: DOD_111796324
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th Fighter Wing Change of Command B-Roll, by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    b-roll
    Base commander
    325th Fighter Wing commander
    change of command
    Tyndall AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video