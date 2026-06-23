325th Fighter Wing Change of Command B-Roll

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Thulin assumed command of the 325th Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, June 23, 2026, succeeding Col. Christian Bergtholdt. Presiding over the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, Fifteenth Air Force commander, reflected on the 325th Fighter Wing’s transition to an F-35A mission and its continued legacy of excellence in maintaining readiness and projecting combat airpower worldwide. He recognized the leadership of Col. Bergtholdt in advancing the wing’s mission effectiveness and combat capability, particularly through hurricane recovery efforts and continued growth of the F-35 mission. Behmer also praised the Airmen of the 325th Fighter Wing for their resilience, commitment to excellence and dedication to remaining lethal, agile and combat ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 12:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012144
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-RP050-3403
|Filename:
|DOD_111796324
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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