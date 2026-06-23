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    1st Battalion,11th Marines Family Day

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Alexander Peterson 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division, and family members participate in a family day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 18, 2026. The event provided Marines and their families an opportunity to foster community relations and strengthen unit cohesion by inviting family members to engage directly with Marine Corps training and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexander Peterson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012143
    VIRIN: 260618-M-FL591-1001
    Filename: DOD_111796320
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion,11th Marines Family Day, by Sgt Alexander Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    family
    USMC
    Artillery

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