1st Battalion,11th Marines Family Day

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division, and family members participate in a family day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 18, 2026. The event provided Marines and their families an opportunity to foster community relations and strengthen unit cohesion by inviting family members to engage directly with Marine Corps training and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexander Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 16:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012143
|VIRIN:
|260618-M-FL591-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111796320
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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