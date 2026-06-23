USS Arlington receives cannon salute

National Park Service’s Fort McHenry Guard performs a canon salute to USS Arlington (LPD-24), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock. USS Arlington (the eighth San Antonio-class ship and third named after Arlington County, and one of three ships honoring the victims of Sept. 11. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012142
|VIRIN:
|260624-N-FC674-5788
|Filename:
|DOD_111796317
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|BAINBRIDGE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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