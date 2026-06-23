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    USS Arlington receives cannon salute

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    BAINBRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kurtis Hatcher 

    Naval District Washington

    National Park Service’s Fort McHenry Guard performs a canon salute to USS Arlington (LPD-24), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock. USS Arlington (the eighth San Antonio-class ship and third named after Arlington County, and one of three ships honoring the victims of Sept. 11. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012142
    VIRIN: 260624-N-FC674-5788
    Filename: DOD_111796317
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BAINBRIDGE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Arlington receives cannon salute, by PO1 Kurtis Hatcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Freedom250
    Sail250
    Americas250
    Sail250 Maryland
    250thAnniversary

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