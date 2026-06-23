USS Arlington receives cannon salute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012142" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

National Park Service’s Fort McHenry Guard performs a canon salute to USS Arlington (LPD-24), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock. USS Arlington (the eighth San Antonio-class ship and third named after Arlington County, and one of three ships honoring the victims of Sept. 11. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore.