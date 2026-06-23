260618-N-CM110-1001 WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (June 18, 2026) – The story of a relentless pioneer whose dedication to the U.S. Navy could not be severed by a standard-issue retirement certificate. Naval History and Heritage Command celebrates Hopper's commendable Naval career. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 12:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012139
|VIRIN:
|260618-N-CM110-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111796180
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Grace Hopper, by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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