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    Rear Adm. Grace Hopper

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    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maci Sternod 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    260618-N-CM110-1001 WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (June 18, 2026) – The story of a relentless pioneer whose dedication to the U.S. Navy could not be severed by a standard-issue retirement certificate. Naval History and Heritage Command celebrates Hopper's commendable Naval career. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maci Sternod)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 12:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012139
    VIRIN: 260618-N-CM110-1001
    Filename: DOD_111796180
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rear Adm. Grace Hopper, by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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