U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, conduct external lift training aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the Indian Ocean, June 24, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed number numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Avery Wayland)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 11:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012136
|VIRIN:
|260624-M-TI498-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111796092
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines and Sailors Conduct External Lift Training Aboard USS Portland, by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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