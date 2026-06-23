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    B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines and Sailors Conduct External Lift Training Aboard USS Portland

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    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.24.2026

    Video by Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, conduct external lift training aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the Indian Ocean, June 24, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed number numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 11:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012136
    VIRIN: 260624-M-TI498-1001
    Filename: DOD_111796092
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines and Sailors Conduct External Lift Training Aboard USS Portland, by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    VMM 163, FleetReadiness, USS Portland, Pride of the Pacific, HST, CLB 11

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