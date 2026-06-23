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    AFN TV Story: 16th Sustainment Brigade's Heritage Fest and US Army Heritage Run

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Shane Gooden 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade participated in an Army Heritage Run and Heritage Fest in celebration of the Army’s 251st birthday celebration at Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, June 11, 2026. The events brought together military and civilian communities through physical fitness, heritage displays, cultural exhibits and static equipment demonstrations to honor Army history and strengthen readiness.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 10:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012132
    VIRIN: 260624-A-TQ967-1001
    Filename: DOD_111796061
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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