AFN TV Story: 16th Sustainment Brigade's Heritage Fest and US Army Heritage Run

Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade participated in an Army Heritage Run and Heritage Fest in celebration of the Army’s 251st birthday celebration at Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, June 11, 2026. The events brought together military and civilian communities through physical fitness, heritage displays, cultural exhibits and static equipment demonstrations to honor Army history and strengthen readiness.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 10:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012132
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-TQ967-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111796061
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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