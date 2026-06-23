AFN TV Story: 16th Sustainment Brigade's Heritage Fest and US Army Heritage Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012132" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade participated in an Army Heritage Run and Heritage Fest in celebration of the Army’s 251st birthday celebration at Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, June 11, 2026. The events brought together military and civilian communities through physical fitness, heritage displays, cultural exhibits and static equipment demonstrations to honor Army history and strengthen readiness.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)