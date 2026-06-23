Spellacy Functional Fitness Center Dedication Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012130" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Spellacy Fitness Center, on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, was dedicated to Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Theodore Spellacy, former 21st TSC command sergeant major, at a dedication ceremony on June 25, 2026, in the new fitness center. This video of family, friends, and colleagues of Spellacy was shown to attendees of the dedication ceremony.