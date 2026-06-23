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    Spellacy Functional Fitness Center Dedication Video

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.23.2026

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The Spellacy Fitness Center, on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, was dedicated to Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Theodore Spellacy, former 21st TSC command sergeant major, at a dedication ceremony on June 25, 2026, in the new fitness center. This video of family, friends, and colleagues of Spellacy was shown to attendees of the dedication ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 10:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012130
    VIRIN: 260624-A-IK992-8929
    Filename: DOD_111796039
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, Spellacy Functional Fitness Center Dedication Video, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

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