The Spellacy Fitness Center, on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, was dedicated to Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Theodore Spellacy, former 21st TSC command sergeant major, at a dedication ceremony on June 25, 2026, in the new fitness center. This video of family, friends, and colleagues of Spellacy was shown to attendees of the dedication ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 10:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012130
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-IK992-8929
|Filename:
|DOD_111796039
|Length:
|00:05:48
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spellacy Functional Fitness Center Dedication Video, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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