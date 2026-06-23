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    ROU Capitan Miranda arrives for Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Kemble 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 24, 2026) ROU Capitan Miranda moors at Pier 4 in Baltimore, June 24, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012127
    VIRIN: 260624-N-FV545-3008
    Filename: DOD_111795954
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, ROU Capitan Miranda arrives for Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, by PO2 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Freedom 250
    Sail 250 MD
    ROU Capitan Miranda

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