BALTIMORE (June 24, 2026) ROU Capitan Miranda moors at Pier 4 in Baltimore, June 24, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012127
|VIRIN:
|260624-N-FV545-3008
|Filename:
|DOD_111795954
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ROU Capitan Miranda arrives for Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, by PO2 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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