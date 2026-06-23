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    Lt. Col. Maldonado - Spanish 250

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Video by Manuel Garcia 

    16 AF (AFCYBER)

    Active serviceman gives message on how proud he is to serve America while commemorating the 250th birthday in Spanish.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 09:13
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1012115
    VIRIN: 260622-F-RN139-3210
    Filename: DOD_111795830
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Col. Maldonado - Spanish 250, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Spanish250

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