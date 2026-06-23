Active serviceman gives message on how proud he is to serve America while commemorating the 250th birthday in Spanish.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 09:13
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1012115
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-RN139-3210
|Filename:
|DOD_111795830
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Maldonado - Spanish 250, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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