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    VMM-162 celebrates 75 years of honorable service

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. David Ornelasbaeza 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 celebrates 75 years of honorable service at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, June 23, 2026. Marine Helicopter Transport Squadron (HMR) 162, the "Golden Eagles", was activated on June 30, 1951, and in August 2006, they transitioned to VMM-162 and the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Ornelas Baeza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 11:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012114
    VIRIN: 260623-M-UJ436-1001
    Filename: DOD_111795802
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, VMM-162 celebrates 75 years of honorable service, by Sgt David Ornelasbaeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VMM-162
    2MAW
    MV-22B Opsrey
    Marines
    aviation

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