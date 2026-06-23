U.S. Marine Corps Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 celebrates 75 years of honorable service at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, June 23, 2026. Marine Helicopter Transport Squadron (HMR) 162, the "Golden Eagles", was activated on June 30, 1951, and in August 2006, they transitioned to VMM-162 and the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Ornelas Baeza)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 11:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012114
|VIRIN:
|260623-M-UJ436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111795802
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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