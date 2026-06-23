KAMANDAG 10: USMC, Philippine marines conduct simulated airfield seizure in Berong

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, along with Philippine marines with 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps execute a simulated airfield seizure during Exercise Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat (KAMANDAG) 10 at Berong Airstrip, Palawan, Philippines, June 22, 2026. KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 08:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012106
|VIRIN:
|260624-M-ST088-1001
|PIN:
|947982
|Filename:
|DOD_111795743
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|PALAWAN/OZAMIS, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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