(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KAMANDAG 10: USMC, Philippine marines conduct simulated airfield seizure in Berong

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PALAWAN/OZAMIS, PHILIPPINES

    06.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, along with Philippine marines with 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps execute a simulated airfield seizure during Exercise Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat (KAMANDAG) 10 at Berong Airstrip, Palawan, Philippines, June 22, 2026. KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 08:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012106
    VIRIN: 260624-M-ST088-1001
    PIN: 947982
    Filename: DOD_111795743
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: PALAWAN/OZAMIS, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 10: USMC, Philippine marines conduct simulated airfield seizure in Berong, by SSgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MRF-D
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    MRF-SEA
    Philippines
    USMC
    KAMANDAG 10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video