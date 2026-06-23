Naval Station Rota Unaccompanied Housing flooring replacement

Old carpet is replaced with new tile flooring in this before and after video of Unaccompanied Housing building 29 onboard Naval Station Rota. The Department of the Navy's Barracks Task Force (BTF) identified this facility for comprehensive upgrads funded by the One Big Beautiful Bill. Naval Station Rota is the enduring sum of the more than 8,000 people that call it home; the variety of backgrounds, skills, and experiences they
possess; and the lines of operation they enable, ensuring U.S. and Allied
forces are ready to operate when called upon. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 07:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012105
|VIRIN:
|260616-N-NC885-7794
|Filename:
|DOD_111795742
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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