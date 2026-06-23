(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Station Rota Unaccompanied Housing flooring replacement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROTA, SPAIN

    06.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Old carpet is replaced with new tile flooring in this before and after video of Unaccompanied Housing building 29 onboard Naval Station Rota. The Department of the Navy's Barracks Task Force (BTF) identified this facility for comprehensive upgrads funded by the One Big Beautiful Bill. Naval Station Rota is the enduring sum of the more than 8,000 people that call it home; the variety of backgrounds, skills, and experiences they
    possess; and the lines of operation they enable, ensuring U.S. and Allied
    forces are ready to operate when called upon. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 07:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012105
    VIRIN: 260616-N-NC885-7794
    Filename: DOD_111795742
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ROTA, ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Rota Unaccompanied Housing flooring replacement, by PO1 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    BTF
    CNIC
    barracks task force
    COMNAVEURFACENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video