Naval Station Rota Unaccompanied Housing flooring replacement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012105" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Old carpet is replaced with new tile flooring in this before and after video of Unaccompanied Housing building 29 onboard Naval Station Rota. The Department of the Navy's Barracks Task Force (BTF) identified this facility for comprehensive upgrads funded by the One Big Beautiful Bill. Naval Station Rota is the enduring sum of the more than 8,000 people that call it home; the variety of backgrounds, skills, and experiences they

possess; and the lines of operation they enable, ensuring U.S. and Allied

forces are ready to operate when called upon. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)