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    517th Training Group Presidio Of Monterey B Roll May 2026

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    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Russ Howard, 2nd Lt. Joshua Ledford and Airman 1st Class Maria Mota

    17th Training Wing

    B Roll footage from the 517th Training Group at the Presidio of Monterey in May of 2026

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 07:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012100
    VIRIN: 260515-F-EP494-2509
    Filename: DOD_111795684
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US

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