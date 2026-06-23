B Roll footage from the 517th Training Group at the Presidio of Monterey in May of 2026
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 07:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012100
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-EP494-2509
|Filename:
|DOD_111795684
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 517th Training Group Presidio Of Monterey B Roll May 2026, by Russ Howard, 2nd Lt. Joshua Ledford and A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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