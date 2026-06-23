Social Media Reel - U.S. Army 251st Birthday: Heritage Run and Festival

The 16th Sustainment Brigade hosted a heritage festival and run in honor of the U.S. Army’s 251st birthday at Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 10:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012094
|VIRIN:
|260614-F-KA816-6836
|Filename:
|DOD_111795457
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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