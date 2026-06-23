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    Social Media Reel - U.S. Army 251st Birthday: Heritage Run and Festival

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    GERMANY

    06.13.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The 16th Sustainment Brigade hosted a heritage festival and run in honor of the U.S. Army’s 251st birthday at Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 10:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012094
    VIRIN: 260614-F-KA816-6836
    Filename: DOD_111795457
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social Media Reel - U.S. Army 251st Birthday: Heritage Run and Festival, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFNE
    16th Sustainment Brigade
    U.S. Army 251st birthday
    Heritage Run and Festival

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