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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline

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    PHILIPPINES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopters assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a training flight after completion of Salaknib 2026 near Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 20, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    ~Time Stamps~
    (00;00;00;00) Apaches stage on runway and prepare for takeoff.
    (00;00;14;15) Apaches fly over a coastal mountain range.
    (00;00;35;11) Apaches fly along the coast and into open water.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 04:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012092
    VIRIN: 260620-A-XD912-4109
    Filename: DOD_111795409
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    AH-64 Apache
    Salaknib
    Philippines
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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