U.S. Army AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopters assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a training flight after completion of Salaknib 2026 near Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 20, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
~Time Stamps~
(00;00;00;00) Apaches stage on runway and prepare for takeoff.
(00;00;14;15) Apaches fly over a coastal mountain range.
(00;00;35;11) Apaches fly along the coast and into open water.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 04:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012092
|VIRIN:
|260620-A-XD912-4109
|Filename:
|DOD_111795409
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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