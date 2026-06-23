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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – 1st Lt. Nelson Interview

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    JAPAN

    06.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Shayla Kuhn 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Aiden Nelson, a platoon commander with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, is interviewed during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 21, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Nelson is a Native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shayla Kuhn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 08:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1012091
    VIRIN: 260621-M-MQ870-1002
    Filename: DOD_111795379
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: JP

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    TAGS

    12th LCT
    12thMLR
    interviews
    RD26
    ResoluteDragon26
    12thLLB

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