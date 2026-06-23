HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – 1st Lt. Nelson Interview

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Aiden Nelson, a platoon commander with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, is interviewed during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 21, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Nelson is a Native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 08:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1012091
|VIRIN:
|260621-M-MQ870-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111795379
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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