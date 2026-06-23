(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Intelligence Battalion Welcome Aboard Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Juan Maldonado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, execute intelligence operations and support daily battalion functions across the Indo-Pacific region. This video highlights the responsibilities, capabilities, and mission of 3d Intelligence Battalion, which provides intelligence and counterintelligence support and services to III Marine Expeditionary Force and its subordinate commands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Maldonado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 02:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012090
    VIRIN: 260223-M-QS704-1001
    Filename: DOD_111795354
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Intelligence Battalion Welcome Aboard Video, by Sgt Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cyber
    3d Intel Bn
    Sensing
    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
    USMC News
    intelligence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video