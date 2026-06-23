3d Intelligence Battalion Welcome Aboard Video

U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, execute intelligence operations and support daily battalion functions across the Indo-Pacific region. This video highlights the responsibilities, capabilities, and mission of 3d Intelligence Battalion, which provides intelligence and counterintelligence support and services to III Marine Expeditionary Force and its subordinate commands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 02:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012090
|VIRIN:
|260223-M-QS704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111795354
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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