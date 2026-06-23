3d Intelligence Battalion Welcome Aboard Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012090" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, execute intelligence operations and support daily battalion functions across the Indo-Pacific region. This video highlights the responsibilities, capabilities, and mission of 3d Intelligence Battalion, which provides intelligence and counterintelligence support and services to III Marine Expeditionary Force and its subordinate commands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Maldonado)