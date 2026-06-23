U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division are constantly improving lethality, combat readiness, and unit cohesion in an effort to promote operation CALTRAP READY in Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2026. As the Marines Corps’ purpose-built Division for the littorals and as the Indo-Pacific stand-in force, our nation, allies, and partners rely on us to be ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Isaac Delgado and Lance Cpl. David Posada)
This video contains assets from Adobe Stock:
https://stock.adobe.com/jp/search/audio?k=2004716708
https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=601828421
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 08:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012086
|VIRIN:
|262306-M-QS757-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111795283
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CALTRAP READY, by LCpl Isaac Delgado and LCpl David Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.