video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012086" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division are constantly improving lethality, combat readiness, and unit cohesion in an effort to promote operation CALTRAP READY in Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2026. As the Marines Corps’ purpose-built Division for the littorals and as the Indo-Pacific stand-in force, our nation, allies, and partners rely on us to be ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Isaac Delgado and Lance Cpl. David Posada)

This video contains assets from Adobe Stock:

https://stock.adobe.com/jp/search/audio?k=2004716708

https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=601828421