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    CALTRAP READY

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Delgado and Lance Cpl. David Posada

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division are constantly improving lethality, combat readiness, and unit cohesion in an effort to promote operation CALTRAP READY in Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2026. As the Marines Corps’ purpose-built Division for the littorals and as the Indo-Pacific stand-in force, our nation, allies, and partners rely on us to be ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Isaac Delgado and Lance Cpl. David Posada)
    This video contains assets from Adobe Stock:
    https://stock.adobe.com/jp/search/audio?k=2004716708
    https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=601828421

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 08:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012086
    VIRIN: 262306-M-QS757-1001
    Filename: DOD_111795283
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, CALTRAP READY, by LCpl Isaac Delgado and LCpl David Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3rd MarDiv
    Combat Readines
    USMCNews
    Community
    USMC
    CALTRAP READY

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