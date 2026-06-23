U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) execute rail operations at Camp Shelby, Pascagoula, and the port of Gulfport, Mississippi, during Operation Sentinel Justice (OSJ), June 9-16, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldiers and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Angel Latimer)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 10:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012084
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-AL098-9645
|Filename:
|DOD_111795275
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 143rd Soldiers execute real-world rail operations during Operation Sentinel Justice, by SPC Angel Latimer Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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