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    143rd Soldiers execute real-world rail operations during Operation Sentinel Justice

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    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Spc. Angel Latimer Diaz 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) execute rail operations at Camp Shelby, Pascagoula, and the port of Gulfport, Mississippi, during Operation Sentinel Justice (OSJ), June 9-16, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldiers and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Angel Latimer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 10:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012084
    VIRIN: 260615-A-AL098-9645
    Filename: DOD_111795275
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

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    TAGS

    Camp Shelby
    rail operations
    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    441st Transportation Company (Seaport Operations)
    Port of Gulfport
    Operation Sentinel Justice

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