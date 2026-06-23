U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christopher Hudson, the company commander of Charlie Company, 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, is interviewed during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 22, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Hudson is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 08:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1012080
|VIRIN:
|260622-M-MQ870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111795241
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|OITA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Hudson Conducts an Interview During Resolute Dragon 26, by Sgt Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.