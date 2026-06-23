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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Hudson Conducts an Interview During Resolute Dragon 26

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    OITA, JAPAN

    06.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Shayla Kuhn 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christopher Hudson, the company commander of Charlie Company, 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, is interviewed during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 22, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Hudson is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shayla Kuhn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 08:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1012080
    VIRIN: 260622-M-MQ870-1001
    Filename: DOD_111795241
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: OITA, JP

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    TAGS

    USMCNews
    12th LCT
    Marines
    interview
    USMC
    ResoluteDragon26

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