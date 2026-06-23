Service members from participating nations conduct checkpoint and perimeter security training during Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 21, 2026. Since 2003, Khaan Quest, the Indo-Pacific's largest Peacekeeping Operations exercise, has promoted regional peace and security through multinational and multicomponent training. Increasing joint interoperability cultivates ready, willing and capable partners to collectively address security challenges in and around the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 22:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012076
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-CN213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111795143
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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