video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012076" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members from participating nations conduct checkpoint and perimeter security training during Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 21, 2026. Since 2003, Khaan Quest, the Indo-Pacific's largest Peacekeeping Operations exercise, has promoted regional peace and security through multinational and multicomponent training. Increasing joint interoperability cultivates ready, willing and capable partners to collectively address security challenges in and around the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)