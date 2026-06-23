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    15th MEU conducts in-stream offload from USS Essex

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    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, load personnel and equipment onto landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, during an in-stream offload at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 8, 2026. The in-stream offload transported personnel and equipment from Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) to shore as part of the 15th MEU disembarkation for Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026. Thirty nations, more than 30 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 02:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012073
    VIRIN: 260619-M-LU593-1001
    Filename: DOD_111795105
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 15th MEU conducts in-stream offload from USS Essex, by SSgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Third Fleet
    USMC
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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