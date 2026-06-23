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    Resolute Hunter 26-2 B-Roll: 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines establish communications and observe targets in austere environment

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    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Raymond Tong 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, establish communications and observe targets during Resolute Hunter 26-2 at Fallon, Nevada, June 9-16, 2026. Resolute Hunter is a biannual joint and coalition exercise that provides 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company a realistic operational environment to integrate reconnaissance and surveillance operations, refine communications tactics, techniques, and procedures, and strengthen joint force targeting and kill web integration in support of future deployments and multi-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Raymond Tong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 00:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012071
    VIRIN: 260624-M-EU483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111795066
    Length: 00:06:48
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Resolute Hunter 26-2 B-Roll: 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines establish communications and observe targets in austere environment, by Sgt Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    5th ANGLICO
    Indo-Pacific
    Multi-Domain
    USMC News
    III MIG
    Resolute Hunter

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