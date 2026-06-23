Resolute Hunter 26-2 B-Roll: 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines establish communications and observe targets in austere environment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012071" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, establish communications and observe targets during Resolute Hunter 26-2 at Fallon, Nevada, June 9-16, 2026. Resolute Hunter is a biannual joint and coalition exercise that provides 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company a realistic operational environment to integrate reconnaissance and surveillance operations, refine communications tactics, techniques, and procedures, and strengthen joint force targeting and kill web integration in support of future deployments and multi-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Raymond Tong)