Resolute Hunter 26-2 B-Roll: 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines establish communications and observe targets in austere environment

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, establish communications and observe targets during Resolute Hunter 26-2 at Fallon, Nevada, June 9-16, 2026. Resolute Hunter is a biannual joint and coalition exercise that provides 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company a realistic operational environment to integrate reconnaissance and surveillance operations, refine communications tactics, techniques, and procedures, and strengthen joint force targeting and kill web integration in support of future deployments and multi-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Raymond Tong)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 00:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012071
|VIRIN:
|260624-M-EU483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111795066
|Length:
|00:06:48
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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