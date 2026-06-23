26-1PH and U.S. Navy Ship Salvor Conducts Crane Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012068" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of U.S. Navy Ship Salvor (T-ARS 52), 26-1PH Underwater Recovery Team, and local contractors work together to bring the dredge basket up from the excavation site over to the barge deck during an underwater recovery mission for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in the Philippines, April 16, 2026. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for missing U.S. personnel to their families and the nation; this recovery effort is the first of a multiyear effort to attempt to recover remains associated with the Oryoku Maru, a Japanese prisoner of war ship that sank during World War II. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)