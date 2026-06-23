1st LAR/HMLA-169 Integrate Drones with MARSOC

U.S. Marines with 1 st Light Armored Reconnaissance, 1st Marine Division, light attack helicopter squadron (HMLA) 169 and Marine Special Operations Command conduct an in-aircraft, first person view unmanned aircraft system integration with an airborne UH-1Y Venom at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 16, 2026. The collaborative exercise allowed Marines to determine the feasibility of using FPV UAS from an aircraft and evaluate how to best integrate them to increase combat capabilities and lethality. This exercise aligns with the Secretary of War’s drone dominance memo by executing his direction for operational units to experiment with drones at echelon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlo SouzaDeluca)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 20:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012065
|VIRIN:
|260616-M-SG171-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111794947
|Length:
|00:09:30
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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