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    1st LAR/HMLA-169 Integrate Drones with MARSOC

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlo SouzaDeluca 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with 1 st Light Armored Reconnaissance, 1st Marine Division, light attack helicopter squadron (HMLA) 169 and Marine Special Operations Command conduct an in-aircraft, first person view unmanned aircraft system integration with an airborne UH-1Y Venom at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 16, 2026. The collaborative exercise allowed Marines to determine the feasibility of using FPV UAS from an aircraft and evaluate how to best integrate them to increase combat capabilities and lethality. This exercise aligns with the Secretary of War’s drone dominance memo by executing his direction for operational units to experiment with drones at echelon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlo SouzaDeluca)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 20:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012065
    VIRIN: 260616-M-SG171-1001
    Filename: DOD_111794947
    Length: 00:09:30
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, 1st LAR/HMLA-169 Integrate Drones with MARSOC, by LCpl Carlo SouzaDeluca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3rd MAW;
    LAR
    drone
    HMLA 169
    helicopters
    MARSOC

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