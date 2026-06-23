F-35 Program Director Testifies Before Senate Subcommittee

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gregory L. Masiello, F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office program executive officer, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s airland subcommittee regarding the status of the F-35 program during a hearing in Washington, June 23, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 17:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1012058
|Filename:
|DOD_111794636
|Length:
|00:38:27
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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