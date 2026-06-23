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    F-35 Program Director Testifies Before Senate Subcommittee

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gregory L. Masiello, F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office program executive officer, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s airland subcommittee regarding the status of the F-35 program during a hearing in Washington, June 23, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 17:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1012058
    Filename: DOD_111794636
    Length: 00:38:27
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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