Mountainfest 2026: Flag Football

Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI), participate in the Flag Football tournament during the Mountain Fest 2026 on June 23, 2026, on Fort Drum, New York. In Celebration of the U.S. Army 250, the 10th Mountain division and Fort Drum Host Mountain Fest to Honor our shared legacy of service and celebrate our enduring partnership with the North Country community. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012048
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-DU807-8302
|Filename:
|DOD_111794492
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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