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    Mountainfest 2026: Flag Football

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Keith Matthews 

    10th Mountain Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI), participate in the Flag Football tournament during the Mountain Fest 2026 on June 23, 2026, on Fort Drum, New York. In Celebration of the U.S. Army 250, the 10th Mountain division and Fort Drum Host Mountain Fest to Honor our shared legacy of service and celebrate our enduring partnership with the North Country community. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Matthews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012048
    VIRIN: 260623-A-DU807-8302
    Filename: DOD_111794492
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountainfest 2026: Flag Football, by SGT Keith Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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