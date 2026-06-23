Mountainfest 2026: Flag Football

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012048" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI), participate in the Flag Football tournament during the Mountain Fest 2026 on June 23, 2026, on Fort Drum, New York. In Celebration of the U.S. Army 250, the 10th Mountain division and Fort Drum Host Mountain Fest to Honor our shared legacy of service and celebrate our enduring partnership with the North Country community. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Matthews)