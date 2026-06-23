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    Mountainfest 2026 Softball

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Keith Matthews 

    10th Mountain Division

    Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division participate in a game of softball at Fort Drum, New York, June 23, 2026. The game was held as part of Mountainfest, an annual event featuring athletic competitions and activities for Soldiers, families and community members. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Keith Matthews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012047
    VIRIN: 260623-A-DU807-6819
    Filename: DOD_111794473
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountainfest 2026 Softball, by SGT Keith Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division
    softball
    New York
    Fort Drum
    Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division Army
    Mountianfest

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