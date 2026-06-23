Mountainfest 2026 Softball

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012047" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division participate in a game of softball at Fort Drum, New York, June 23, 2026. The game was held as part of Mountainfest, an annual event featuring athletic competitions and activities for Soldiers, families and community members. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Keith Matthews)