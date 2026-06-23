Mountainfest 2026 Softball

Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division participate in a game of softball at Fort Drum, New York, June 23, 2026. The game was held as part of Mountainfest, an annual event featuring athletic competitions and activities for Soldiers, families and community members. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Keith Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012047
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-DU807-6819
|Filename:
|DOD_111794473
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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