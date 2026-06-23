Mountainfest 2026 Division Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012046" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 10th Mountain Division command team leads a division run as part of Mountain Fest June 23, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. Mountain Fest is an annual celebration hosted by the 10th Mountain Division (LI) that brings together Soldiers, Families, and the North Country community to honor our shared military heritage in conjunction with the nation's Freedom 250 campaign. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Isiah Mount.)