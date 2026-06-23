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    Mountainfest 2026 Division Run

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Spc. Isaiah Mount 

    10th Mountain Division

    The 10th Mountain Division command team leads a division run as part of Mountain Fest June 23, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. Mountain Fest is an annual celebration hosted by the 10th Mountain Division (LI) that brings together Soldiers, Families, and the North Country community to honor our shared military heritage in conjunction with the nation's Freedom 250 campaign. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Isiah Mount.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012046
    VIRIN: 260623-A-ND131-3001
    Filename: DOD_111794450
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mountainfest 2026 Division Run, by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mountainfest 2026, 10th Mountain Division, Climb to Glory!

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