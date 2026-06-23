The 10th Mountain Division command team leads a division run as part of Mountain Fest June 23, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. Mountain Fest is an annual celebration hosted by the 10th Mountain Division (LI) that brings together Soldiers, Families, and the North Country community to honor our shared military heritage in conjunction with the nation's Freedom 250 campaign. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Isiah Mount.)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012046
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-ND131-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111794450
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountainfest 2026 Division Run, by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.