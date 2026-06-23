MountainFest is an annual celebration hosted by the 10th Mountain Division (LI) that brings together Soldiers, Families, and the North Country community to honor our shared military heritage in conjunction with the nation's Freedom 250 campaign.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012041
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-TG353-3180
|Filename:
|DOD_111794347
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Mountain Fest Rock Wall, by SSG Aaron Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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