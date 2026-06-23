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    2026 Mountain Fest Rock Wall

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaron Daugherty 

    10th Mountain Division

    MountainFest is an annual celebration hosted by the 10th Mountain Division (LI) that brings together Soldiers, Families, and the North Country community to honor our shared military heritage in conjunction with the nation's Freedom 250 campaign.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012041
    VIRIN: 260623-A-TG353-3180
    Filename: DOD_111794347
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Mountain Fest Rock Wall, by SSG Aaron Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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