Coast Guard medevacs man from sailing vessel on Lake Huron

The Coast Guard medevaced a 62-year-old man early Tuesday morning after his 32-foot sailing vessel ran aground on Lake Huron, south of Calcite, Michigan. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes watchstanders received a mayday call via channel 16 at 9:36 p.m. from a man in distress, reporting his vessel sustained damage to the keel but was not taking on any water.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012035
|VIRIN:
|260623-G-DH053-1768
|Filename:
|DOD_111794203
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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