Coast Guard medevacs man from sailing vessel on Lake Huron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012035" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard medevaced a 62-year-old man early Tuesday morning after his 32-foot sailing vessel ran aground on Lake Huron, south of Calcite, Michigan. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes watchstanders received a mayday call via channel 16 at 9:36 p.m. from a man in distress, reporting his vessel sustained damage to the keel but was not taking on any water.