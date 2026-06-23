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    Coast Guard medevacs man from sailing vessel on Lake Huron

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    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    The Coast Guard medevaced a 62-year-old man early Tuesday morning after his 32-foot sailing vessel ran aground on Lake Huron, south of Calcite, Michigan.  Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes watchstanders received a mayday call via channel 16 at 9:36 p.m. from a man in distress, reporting his vessel sustained damage to the keel but was not taking on any water.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012035
    VIRIN: 260623-G-DH053-1768
    Filename: DOD_111794203
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    Michigan
    United States Coast Guard

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