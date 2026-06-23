185th ARW's Medical Group holds TCCC training

B-roll video show U.S. Airmen assigned the 185th Medical Group, Iowa National Guard, conducting their first home station Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 12, 2026. Regular TCCC training allows medical Airmen to practice and retain skill efficiency for real world scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012024
|VIRIN:
|260612-Z-KI557-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111793888
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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