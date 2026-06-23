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    185th ARW's Medical Group holds TCCC training

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    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video show U.S. Airmen assigned the 185th Medical Group, Iowa National Guard, conducting their first home station Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 12, 2026. Regular TCCC training allows medical Airmen to practice and retain skill efficiency for real world scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012024
    VIRIN: 260612-Z-KI557-1001
    Filename: DOD_111793888
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 185th ARW's Medical Group holds TCCC training, by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TCCC
    Readiness
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    medical

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