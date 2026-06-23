Where Ideas Take Flight

We want to REVOLUTIONIZE vertical-lift aviation.
And YOU can BE THERE when it happens.
The DARPA Lift Challenge is open to the public Aug. 6-9, 2026, at the National Museum of the US Air Force.
www.darpa.mil/lift
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 14:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1012020
|VIRIN:
|260623-O-YO896-6949
|Filename:
|DOD_111793827
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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