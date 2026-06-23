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    Where Ideas Take Flight

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    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Spencer Bruttig 

    DARPA

    We want to REVOLUTIONIZE vertical-lift aviation.
    And YOU can BE THERE when it happens.
    The DARPA Lift Challenge is open to the public Aug. 6-9, 2026, at the National Museum of the US Air Force.

    www.darpa.mil/lift

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 14:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1012020
    VIRIN: 260623-O-YO896-6949
    Filename: DOD_111793827
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Where Ideas Take Flight, by Spencer Bruttig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    heavy lift
    lift challenge
    DARPA Lift Challenge

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